New Delhi, 22/8: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed the news that the JEE main 2020 and NEET 2020 will not be postponed. NTA has released a notice regarding this on its website.

NTA has confirmed that the JEE Main 2020 exam will take place as per the schedule i.e. from September 1-6 and NEET UG 2020 will also take place as per the schedule i.e. on September 13.