Jio could launch 5G handset at Rs 4000

During the Annual General Meeting (AGM) this year, Mukesh Ambani has announced that a cheaper Android smartphone will be launched by Jio in partnership with Google. It is expected that both Google and Jio will soon bring low-priced 4G-5G phones in the Indian market. Now some new information has emerged regarding leaks regarding this upcoming cheap phone.

According to a Bloomberg report, Reliance Industries is aiming to manufacture 200 million entry-level smartphones in the next two years. In addition, the company has also asked all local manufacturers to speed up their production.

n this report, it has been hinted that many optimizations of the Android operating system and play store can be seen in these phones. Also, the report states that it may also include a cheaper data pack and its initial price may be just Rs 4,000 ($ 54). According to the information received at the moment, this phone can be launched only by the end of 2020 or early 2021.