J&K : Three army jawans martyred, 5 injured by the ceasefire violation by Pakistan

In a tragic piece of news, 3 army Jawans died and 5 jawans martyred in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Naugam sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

According to reports, Lance Naik Karnail Singh was critically injured after Pakistan violated the ceasefire at the LoC.