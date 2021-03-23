Job Openings for 12th pass candidates, Now Earn upto Rs 69,100

-
If you don’t have a job and you have passed class 12th, then this news is for you. The Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar (CSBC) had notified 2,380 vacancies for recruitment in the Bihar Police force.
The last date to apply for the posts is March 25 so the candidates only have two days to apply. Out of the 2,380 vacant posts, 1487 posts are for males and the rest are for female candidates.
Candidates who are interested can apply on the official website on http://csbc.bih.nic.in. The salary for the positions will range from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.
For being eligible to apply, the candidates must have passed intermediate or its equivalent examination from a recognized institute. The selection process will be in two stages. The candidates will first have to appear for the written examination. Those who pass the exam will have to take the Physical Eligibility Test.