Journalist Sergei Smirnov jailed in Russia over Navalny protest

Moscow, 4/2: Russian journalist Sergei Smirnov said that he had been jailed for 25 days for supporting a protest for Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
The editor-in-chief of independent outlet Mediazona, was guilty of repeated violations of protest legislation said a Moscow court. The journalist tweeted the news from the courtroom itself.
Police detained him last week in suspicion of having taken part in a rally which was conducted in support of Navalny on January 23.
He was accused of organising the protest after he retweeted a humorous message related to the planned event, that showed its time and date, according to court documents shared by his lawyer.