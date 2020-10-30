Kajal Aggrawal shares her bridal picture before her marriage

Bollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal is going to get married today (October 30). She is going to marry her long-term boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu. At the same time, before this, a very special photo of Kajal has come out. This photo is special because Kajal shared it shortly before the wedding. In this photo, Kajal looks very beautiful as a bride. At the same time, he has not completely revealed his bridal look in the photo. Because of this, the excitement of fans to see her as a bride has increased even more.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CG9qiIan8Gm/