Kalia of the conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia no more

Kandhamal, 25/11: Kalia, one of the kids from the separated conjoined twins, Jaga-Kalia, died at 9.10pm at Cuttack, as intimidated by Pradipta Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department.

Kalia was under treatment in Trauma ICU of the SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. The twins were from Milipada village, Kandhamal. They were craniopagus conjoined twins, joined at the head, a very rare occurrence. The twins were separated after an 18hour surgery at AIIMS in New Delhi on October 2017.