Kamal Haasan To Contest From Coimbatore South in Tamil Nadu Polls

Chennai, 12/3: Popular Actor Kamal Hassan and founder of the political party Makkal Needhi Maiam, will contest elections from Coimbatore South in Tamil Nadu Polls.
He made the announcement today while releasing his party’s second list of candidates. The past two Assembly polls saw the Coimbatore South seat being won by the ruling AIADMK, with the Amman K Arjunan being the current incumbent.
Hassan while talking to reporters said, “My father’s dream was I should become an IAS officer and then enter politics. Though I could not realize his dream, my party comprises many (former) IAS officers. That is a proud moment for us.”
Among other names declared in MNM’s second list are Dr Subha Charles from Kanniyakumari, Dr R Mahendran (Singanallur), Dr Santosh Babu (Velacherry), and Pazha Karupiah (T Nagar).
The MNM has struck an alliance with actor Sarathkumar’s All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi.