Kamal Haasan To Contest From Coimbatore South in Tamil Nadu Polls

COVID-19 Updates World 119,221,083 World Confirmed: 119,221,083 Active: 21,770,298 Recovered: 94,806,912 Death: 2,643,873

USA 29,925,902 USA Confirmed: 29,925,902 Active: 8,591,627 Recovered: 20,790,554 Death: 543,721

India 11,308,846 India Confirmed: 11,308,846 Active: 197,217 Recovered: 10,953,303 Death: 158,326

Brazil 11,284,269 Brazil Confirmed: 11,284,269 Active: 1,052,579 Recovered: 9,958,566 Death: 273,124

Russia 4,370,617 Russia Confirmed: 4,370,617 Active: 306,368 Recovered: 3,973,029 Death: 91,220

UK 4,241,677 UK Confirmed: 4,241,677 Active: 729,854 Recovered: 3,386,655 Death: 125,168

Italy 3,149,017 Italy Confirmed: 3,149,017 Active: 497,350 Recovered: 2,550,483 Death: 101,184

Turkey 2,835,989 Turkey Confirmed: 2,835,989 Active: 147,606 Recovered: 2,659,093 Death: 29,290

Germany 2,546,510 Germany Confirmed: 2,546,510 Active: 127,350 Recovered: 2,345,600 Death: 73,560

Pakistan 600,198 Pakistan Confirmed: 600,198 Active: 18,703 Recovered: 568,065 Death: 13,430

China 90,027 China Confirmed: 90,027 Active: 182 Recovered: 85,209 Death: 4,636

Chennai, 12/3: Popular Actor Kamal Hassan and founder of the political party Makkal Needhi Maiam, will contest elections from Coimbatore South in Tamil Nadu Polls.

He made the announcement today while releasing his party’s second list of candidates. The past two Assembly polls saw the Coimbatore South seat being won by the ruling AIADMK, with the Amman K Arjunan being the current incumbent.

Hassan while talking to reporters said, “My father’s dream was I should become an IAS officer and then enter politics. Though I could not realize his dream, my party comprises many (former) IAS officers. That is a proud moment for us.”

Among other names declared in MNM’s second list are Dr Subha Charles from Kanniyakumari, Dr R Mahendran (Singanallur), Dr Santosh Babu (Velacherry), and Pazha Karupiah (T Nagar).

The MNM has struck an alliance with actor Sarathkumar’s All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi.