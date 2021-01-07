Kapil Sharma is being inquired for fake Registered Cars

-
World
87,738,763
WorldConfirmed: 87,738,763Active: 22,637,556Recovered: 63,207,809Death: 1,893,398
-
USA
21,857,616
USAConfirmed: 21,857,616Active: 8,463,484Recovered: 13,024,142Death: 369,990
-
India
10,395,938
IndiaConfirmed: 10,395,938Active: 228,707Recovered: 10,016,859Death: 150,372
-
Brazil
7,874,539
BrazilConfirmed: 7,874,539Active: 638,966Recovered: 7,036,530Death: 199,043
-
Russia
3,332,142
RussiaConfirmed: 3,332,142Active: 562,233Recovered: 2,709,452Death: 60,457
-
UK
2,836,801
UKConfirmed: 2,836,801Active: 1,413,631Recovered: 1,345,824Death: 77,346
-
Turkey
2,283,931
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,283,931Active: 97,821Recovered: 2,164,040Death: 22,070
-
Italy
2,201,945
ItalyConfirmed: 2,201,945Active: 568,712Recovered: 1,556,356Death: 76,877
-
Germany
1,841,228
GermanyConfirmed: 1,841,228Active: 352,029Recovered: 1,451,000Death: 38,199
-
Pakistan
495,075
PakistanConfirmed: 495,075Active: 34,049Recovered: 450,515Death: 10,511
-
China
87,278
ChinaConfirmed: 87,278Active: 485Recovered: 82,159Death: 4,634
Mumbai, 7/1: Popular Comedian Kapil Sharma is called for inquiry over fake registered cars. He is being inquired by API Sachin Vaze, Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), Mumbai.
According to DNA, Kapil paid money to car designer Dilip Chhabria for his vanity van but had later registered a case with the police as Chhabria did not get the work done.
Chhabria has been booked for fake registration. The police had called Kapil to record information and statements regarding the earlier complaint.