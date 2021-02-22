Kapil Sharma spotted outside the Airport on WheelChair

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Mumbai, 22/2: Comedian Kapil Sharma was clicked outside the Mumbai airport, but it wasn’t a usual affair. He was seen in a wheelchair. The pictures have left his fans concerned about his health.

While getting clicked by the paparazzi, Kapil Sharma seemed to give an angry look and asked them to move aside. The reason for Kapil in a wheelchair is not known yet. However, the video has Kapil saying, “Oye, hato peeche saare tumlog (Move out of the way). Tumlog badtameeziyaan karte ho (You misbehave).”

Kapil Sharma seen in a not-so-good mood

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
