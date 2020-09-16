Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai tests COVID-19 positive

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
The number of Coronavirus cases is increasing day by day. Many politicians have been tested COVID-19 positive. Basavaraj Bommai, the Home Minister of Karnataka, has tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

He took to Twitter to announce the news. He tested himself after one of his staff at his residence tested positive for COVID-19.

