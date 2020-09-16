Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai tests COVID-19 positive

The number of Coronavirus cases is increasing day by day. Many politicians have been tested COVID-19 positive. Basavaraj Bommai, the Home Minister of Karnataka, has tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
He took to Twitter to announce the news. He tested himself after one of his staff at his residence tested positive for COVID-19.
ಇತ್ತೀಚೆಗೆ ನನ್ನ ನೇರ ಸಂಪರ್ಕಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದಿರುವವರು ಕೂಡಲೇ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಗೆ ಒಳಪಡುವಂತೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಸೂಕ್ತ ಮುನ್ನೆಚ್ಚರಿಕಾ ಕ್ರಮಗಳನ್ನು ಕೈಗೊಳ್ಳುವಂತೆ ಕೋರುತ್ತೇನೆ.
— Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) September 16, 2020