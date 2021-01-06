Kashmir Experiences Heavy Snowfall, 3 Houses collapse

COVID-19 Updates World 86,899,347 World Confirmed: 86,899,347 Active: 23,398,252 Recovered: 61,623,658 Death: 1,877,437

Srinagar, 6/1: The cold wave has taken over North India completely. On Wednesday Kasmir experienced heavy snowfall and as a result, three houses in the Anantnag area has collapsed. Several flights to Kashmir has been canceled due to this.

The Srinagar administration issued an advisory to the people in Kashmir asking locals to only commute if it is extremely necessary. People are also advised to avoid private vehicles, due to the road blockage by the snowfall.

Flights to Kashmir have been canceled for the fourth consecutive day due to poor visibility. Dozens of flights have been canceled to Kashmir.