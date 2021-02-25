Katrina Kaif’s Sister Isabelle dances her way in Bollywood with ‘Time To Dance’. Watch the trailer here!
The trailer of 'Time to Dance' starring Isabelle Kaif and Sooraj Pancholi is finally out.
Mumbai, 25/2: The trailer of ‘Time to Dance’ starring Isabelle Kaif and Sooraj Pancholi is finally out. The film has both the actors as professional dancers. Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif is making her Bollywood debut with this film.
The film is releasing on Netflix on March 12, 2021. Time To Dance has been directed by Stanley D’Costa and produced by Lizelle D’Souza.
Watch the trailer here:
Apart from Time To Dance, Isabelle has Suswagatam Khushaamadeed, which also stars Pulkit Samrat, slated for release. Earlier this year, the actress shared the first look of the film on Instagram to announce the project. Isabelle also has action thriller Kwatha with Aayush Sharma.