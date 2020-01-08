KGF : Chapter 2 poster uneviled on Yash’s birthday

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Bangalore, 8/1: On the eve of 34th birthday of Yash, director Prashant Neel revealed  KGF: Chapter 2. poster.KGF: Chapter 1 gave immense popularity to Yash in 2018 which released in 5 languages. KGF: Chapter 2 is the much-awaited movie of 2020.

Prasant Neel took tweeter to share the image of the poster where Yash is standing tall with a huge hammer in his hand. The actor looks like he is all set to take on the villains with his massive weapon.

