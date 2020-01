Brahmagiri,8/1: Annual bird count begins in Brahmagiri, Puri. Four units of forest department have started the census in the Brahmagiri. These unit includes foresters, ornithologists, and experts and wildlife enthusiasts.

Chilika DFO Alok Ranjan Hota informed that bird census begins at wildlife ranges of Nalabana, Mangalajodi, Sorana, Chandraput, Bhusandapur, Balugaon, Rambha, Brahmagiri, Satapada, Chilika, and Nuapada.