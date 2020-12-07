Khalistani Flags were raised outside Indian High Commission in UK

-
New Delhi(London), 7/12: Many British Sikhs raised Khalistani flags in a massive demonstration outside Indian High Commission in London. The protesters were supporting the farmers’ protest in India. Well known Khalistanis, like Paramjeet Singh Pamma of Sikhs for Justice, a group that has been outlawed in India just last year, and Kuldeep Singh Chaheru of Federation of Sikh organization (FSO), a well-known front of Babbar Khalsa were seen at the protest.
Vishwesh Negi, Minister (Political, Press & Information), Indian High Commission in London said, “As expected, it soon became clear that the gathering was led by anti-India separatists who had taken the opportunity of the farmers’ protests in India to pursue their own anti-India agenda.”