Khalistani Flags were raised outside Indian High Commission in UK

FeaturedInternationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 67,405,144
    World
    Confirmed: 67,405,144
    Active: 19,268,858
    Recovered: 46,594,335
    Death: 1,541,951
  • USA 15,159,529
    USA
    Confirmed: 15,159,529
    Active: 6,015,030
    Recovered: 8,855,593
    Death: 288,906
  • India 9,677,203
    India
    Confirmed: 9,677,203
    Active: 396,712
    Recovered: 9,139,901
    Death: 140,590
  • Brazil 6,603,540
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 6,603,540
    Active: 650,396
    Recovered: 5,776,182
    Death: 176,962
  • Russia 2,460,770
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,460,770
    Active: 479,891
    Recovered: 1,937,738
    Death: 43,141
  • Italy 1,728,878
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,728,878
    Active: 755,306
    Recovered: 913,494
    Death: 60,078
  • UK 1,723,242
    UK
    Confirmed: 1,723,242
    Active: 1,661,997
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 61,245
  • Germany 1,184,845
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,184,845
    Active: 319,286
    Recovered: 846,400
    Death: 19,159
  • Turkey 828,295
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 828,295
    Active: 382,142
    Recovered: 431,253
    Death: 14,900
  • Pakistan 420,294
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 420,294
    Active: 55,354
    Recovered: 356,542
    Death: 8,398
  • China 86,634
    China
    Confirmed: 86,634
    Active: 281
    Recovered: 81,719
    Death: 4,634

New Delhi(London), 7/12: Many British Sikhs raised Khalistani flags in a massive demonstration outside Indian High Commission in London. The protesters were supporting the farmers’ protest in India. Well known Khalistanis, like Paramjeet Singh Pamma of Sikhs for Justice, a group that has been outlawed in India just last year, and Kuldeep Singh Chaheru of Federation of Sikh organization (FSO), a well-known front of Babbar Khalsa were seen at the protest.

Vishwesh Negi, Minister (Political, Press &  Information), Indian High Commission in London said, “As expected, it soon became clear that the gathering was led by anti-India separatists who had taken the opportunity of the farmers’ protests in India to pursue their own anti-India agenda.”

Indian authorities were quick to reach  UK Foreign Office and Home Office, with London Metropolitan Police disposing of the crowds. The Metropolitan Police ahead of the protest had warned that action will be taken if COVID-19 protocols are violated. A total of 13 people were arrested for violating Covid 19 protocols. 4 were released after they provided their details to officials while 9 others remain in custody.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.