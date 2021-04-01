KKR’s Nitish Rana Tests Covid Positive

COVID-19 Updates World 129,610,640 World Confirmed: 129,610,640 Active: 22,267,863 Recovered: 104,512,026 Death: 2,830,751

New Delhi, 1/4: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been overshadowed by Coronavirus. Nitish Rana, player of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team, is reported to have been infected with corona 8 days before the start of the 14th season. If sources are to be believed, Rana joined the team after a holiday in Goa. His report came back positive two days ago, but no official confirmation has yet been made by the BCCI and KKR.

According to sources, Nitish is quarantined at the Team Hotel in Mumbai. He is being supervised by a team of doctors. The 14th season of the IPL is scheduled to begin on 9 April. The final will be held on 30th May. The first match is to be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). KKR’s first match is with Sunrisers Hyderabad on 11 March.