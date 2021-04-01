KKR’s Nitish Rana Tests Covid Positive

-
World
129,610,640
WorldConfirmed: 129,610,640Active: 22,267,863Recovered: 104,512,026Death: 2,830,751
-
USA
31,166,344
USAConfirmed: 31,166,344Active: 6,927,626Recovered: 23,673,462Death: 565,256
-
Brazil
12,753,258
BrazilConfirmed: 12,753,258Active: 1,261,435Recovered: 11,169,937Death: 321,886
-
India
12,221,665
IndiaConfirmed: 12,221,665Active: 584,022Recovered: 11,474,683Death: 162,960
-
Russia
4,554,264
RussiaConfirmed: 4,554,264Active: 278,612Recovered: 4,176,419Death: 99,233
-
UK
4,345,788
UKConfirmed: 4,345,788Active: 371,724Recovered: 3,847,351Death: 126,713
-
Italy
3,584,899
ItalyConfirmed: 3,584,899Active: 562,508Recovered: 2,913,045Death: 109,346
-
Turkey
3,317,182
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,317,182Active: 271,419Recovered: 3,014,226Death: 31,537
-
Germany
2,830,335
GermanyConfirmed: 2,830,335Active: 218,296Recovered: 2,535,000Death: 77,039
-
Pakistan
672,931
PakistanConfirmed: 672,931Active: 53,127Recovered: 605,274Death: 14,530
-
China
90,217
ChinaConfirmed: 90,217Active: 187Recovered: 85,394Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 1/4: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been overshadowed by Coronavirus. Nitish Rana, player of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team, is reported to have been infected with corona 8 days before the start of the 14th season. If sources are to be believed, Rana joined the team after a holiday in Goa. His report came back positive two days ago, but no official confirmation has yet been made by the BCCI and KKR.
According to sources, Nitish is quarantined at the Team Hotel in Mumbai. He is being supervised by a team of doctors. The 14th season of the IPL is scheduled to begin on 9 April. The final will be held on 30th May. The first match is to be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). KKR’s first match is with Sunrisers Hyderabad on 11 March.