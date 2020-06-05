Know details of 13 Coronapositive identified in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, 5/6: 13 people have been identified as Corona positive in Bhubaneswar. BMC has given the details of all the positive people. Out of 13 positive people, 7 are from home quarantine and 6 are local cases
Out of 6 local cases, one identified from Dumduma , 2 from UNIT-IV. one from Aiginia, one from Laxmisagar, and one from Salia Sahi.
7 home quarantine cases are reported as follows
- 1 from Patrapada
- 2 from Forest Park Area
- 1 from Tankapani Road
- 1 from Laxmisagar
- 1 from OldTown
- 1 from Chintamaniswar
- https://twitter.com/bmcbbsr/status/1268802594534617091?s=20