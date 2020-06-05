Know details of 13 Coronapositive identified in Bhubaneswar

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Bhubaneswar, 5/6: 13 people have been identified as Corona positive in Bhubaneswar. BMC has given the details of all the positive people. Out of 13 positive people, 7 are from  home quarantine and 6 are local cases

Out of 6 local cases, one identified from Dumduma , 2 from UNIT-IV. one from Aiginia, one from Laxmisagar, and one from Salia Sahi.

7 home quarantine cases are reported as follows

  • 1 from Patrapada
  • 2 from Forest Park  Area
  • 1 from Tankapani Road
  • 1 from Laxmisagar
  • 1 from OldTown
  • 1 from Chintamaniswar
