Know details of 13 Coronapositive identified in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, 5/6: 13 people have been identified as Corona positive in Bhubaneswar. BMC has given the details of all the positive people. Out of 13 positive people, 7 are from home quarantine and 6 are local cases

Out of 6 local cases, one identified from Dumduma , 2 from UNIT-IV. one from Aiginia, one from Laxmisagar, and one from Salia Sahi.

7 home quarantine cases are reported as follows