Reliance Jio has launched a new smart product namely Jio Glass. The company has not revealed the price and availability date of the Jio Glass. In the AGM, Reliance showcased how the Jio glass will work.

According to Jio, Jio Glass is designed for teachers and students to enable 3D virtual rooms and conduct holographic classes via the Jio Mixed Reality service in real-time. Jio glasses can also be used to perform virtual meetings.Jio Glass will make performing meetings easy and interactive.