KXIP vs KKR : KKR won the toss and decided to bat first

KL Rahul led Kings XI Punjab which is struggling in this season of IPL will come face to face with the resurging Kolkatta Knight Riders. KKR skipper Dinesh Kartik won the toss and decided to bat first against KXIP.

Jordan came in place of Cottrell in the KXIP side whereas Prasidh Krishna came in place of Shivam Mavi in the KKR squad.