ଦେଶରେ ଏପ୍ରିଲ୍ ୧୮ ଯାଏଁ ବଢ଼ିଲା ଲକଡାଉନ୍, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠି ଓ କାହିଁକି

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 124,300,060
    World
    Confirmed: 124,300,060
    Active: 21,293,023
    Recovered: 100,271,694
    Death: 2,735,343
  • USA 30,576,962
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,576,962
    Active: 7,175,014
    Recovered: 22,846,003
    Death: 555,945
  • Brazil 12,051,619
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,051,619
    Active: 1,247,939
    Recovered: 10,507,995
    Death: 295,685
  • India 11,686,796
    India
    Confirmed: 11,686,796
    Active: 345,343
    Recovered: 11,181,253
    Death: 160,200
  • Russia 4,466,153
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,466,153
    Active: 293,577
    Recovered: 4,077,185
    Death: 95,391
  • UK 4,301,925
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,301,925
    Active: 481,598
    Recovered: 3,694,155
    Death: 126,172
  • Italy 3,400,877
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,400,877
    Active: 563,067
    Recovered: 2,732,482
    Death: 105,328
  • Turkey 3,035,338
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,035,338
    Active: 160,479
    Recovered: 2,844,681
    Death: 30,178
  • Germany 2,678,262
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,678,262
    Active: 179,444
    Recovered: 2,423,400
    Death: 75,418
  • Pakistan 633,741
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 633,741
    Active: 34,535
    Recovered: 585,271
    Death: 13,935
  • China 90,115
    China
    Confirmed: 90,115
    Active: 158
    Recovered: 85,321
    Death: 4,636

ବର୍ଲିନ, ୨୩ା୩: କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣର ବୃଦ୍ଧିକୁ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରେ ରଖି ଜର୍ମାନୀରେ ଏପ୍ରିଲ ୧୮ ତାରିଖ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଲକଡାଉନ୍ ବୃଦ୍ଧି କରାଯାଇଛି । ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଜର୍ମାନୀରେ ମାର୍ଚ୍ଚ ୨୮ ତାରିଖ ଯାଏ ଲକଡାଉନ୍ ଲାଗୁ କରାଯାଇଥିଲା । ତେବେ କୋଭିଡର ଦ୍ରୁତ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ହେତୁ ଜର୍ମାନୀ ଚାନସେଲର ଆଞ୍ଜେଲା ମର୍କେଲ୍ ଏହି ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନେଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି ପରିପ୍ରେକ୍ଷୀରେ ମର୍କେଲ୍ ଇଷ୍ଟର ପାଇଁ ୫ ଦିନ ଛୁଟିରେ ଘରେ ରହିବାକୁ ଦେଶବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ଅନୁରୋଧ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

