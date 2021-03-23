ଦେଶରେ ଏପ୍ରିଲ୍ ୧୮ ଯାଏଁ ବଢ଼ିଲା ଲକଡାଉନ୍, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠି ଓ କାହିଁକି

-
World
124,300,060
WorldConfirmed: 124,300,060Active: 21,293,023Recovered: 100,271,694Death: 2,735,343
-
USA
30,576,962
USAConfirmed: 30,576,962Active: 7,175,014Recovered: 22,846,003Death: 555,945
-
Brazil
12,051,619
BrazilConfirmed: 12,051,619Active: 1,247,939Recovered: 10,507,995Death: 295,685
-
India
11,686,796
IndiaConfirmed: 11,686,796Active: 345,343Recovered: 11,181,253Death: 160,200
-
Russia
4,466,153
RussiaConfirmed: 4,466,153Active: 293,577Recovered: 4,077,185Death: 95,391
-
UK
4,301,925
UKConfirmed: 4,301,925Active: 481,598Recovered: 3,694,155Death: 126,172
-
Italy
3,400,877
ItalyConfirmed: 3,400,877Active: 563,067Recovered: 2,732,482Death: 105,328
-
Turkey
3,035,338
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,035,338Active: 160,479Recovered: 2,844,681Death: 30,178
-
Germany
2,678,262
GermanyConfirmed: 2,678,262Active: 179,444Recovered: 2,423,400Death: 75,418
-
Pakistan
633,741
PakistanConfirmed: 633,741Active: 34,535Recovered: 585,271Death: 13,935
-
China
90,115
ChinaConfirmed: 90,115Active: 158Recovered: 85,321Death: 4,636
ବର୍ଲିନ, ୨୩ା୩: କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣର ବୃଦ୍ଧିକୁ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରେ ରଖି ଜର୍ମାନୀରେ ଏପ୍ରିଲ ୧୮ ତାରିଖ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଲକଡାଉନ୍ ବୃଦ୍ଧି କରାଯାଇଛି । ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଜର୍ମାନୀରେ ମାର୍ଚ୍ଚ ୨୮ ତାରିଖ ଯାଏ ଲକଡାଉନ୍ ଲାଗୁ କରାଯାଇଥିଲା । ତେବେ କୋଭିଡର ଦ୍ରୁତ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ହେତୁ ଜର୍ମାନୀ ଚାନସେଲର ଆଞ୍ଜେଲା ମର୍କେଲ୍ ଏହି ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନେଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି ପରିପ୍ରେକ୍ଷୀରେ ମର୍କେଲ୍ ଇଷ୍ଟର ପାଇଁ ୫ ଦିନ ଛୁଟିରେ ଘରେ ରହିବାକୁ ଦେଶବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ଅନୁରୋଧ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।