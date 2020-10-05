Lokesh Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal leads Orange and Purple cap

Kings XI Punjab captain Lokesh Rahul has grabbed the orange cap from Mayank Agarwal of his own team. At the same time, Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took the purple cap in his name.

Rahul took away this cap from Mayank, playing a half-century innings of 63 runs in the match played against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Rahul has 302 runs in five matches. He has so far scored a century and two half-centuries.

Chahal leads the list of bowlers. He has eight wickets in four matches. Chahal is followed by Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals, Trent Boult of Mumbai Indians.