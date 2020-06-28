Maan Ki Baat : India will emerge Stronger after Challenges

New Delhi, 28/5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation via his monthly radio program ” Maan Ki Baat”. He addressed that, India is facing many challenges in 2020. But history shows that India will overcome those challenges. India will emerge stronger facing those challenges. he also stated that Indian soldiers gave befitting reply to the China and India bowed down to Its martyrs. The world has seen, India’s strength and commitment to peace.He also put emphasis on to be more careful in the Unlock and to wear mask and follow social distancing. He urged India to be more self-reliant and technologically advanced.