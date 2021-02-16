Madhya Pradesh: 32 Dead after Bus falls down in the Canal

-
World
109,690,062
WorldConfirmed: 109,690,062Active: 22,884,876Recovered: 84,386,014Death: 2,419,172
-
USA
28,317,703
USAConfirmed: 28,317,703Active: 9,462,875Recovered: 18,356,625Death: 498,203
-
India
10,925,710
IndiaConfirmed: 10,925,710Active: 136,845Recovered: 10,633,025Death: 155,840
-
Brazil
9,866,710
BrazilConfirmed: 9,866,710Active: 821,576Recovered: 8,805,239Death: 239,895
-
Russia
4,086,090
RussiaConfirmed: 4,086,090Active: 398,534Recovered: 3,607,036Death: 80,520
-
UK
4,047,843
UKConfirmed: 4,047,843Active: 1,740,041Recovered: 2,190,406Death: 117,396
-
Italy
2,729,223
ItalyConfirmed: 2,729,223Active: 398,098Recovered: 2,237,290Death: 93,835
-
Turkey
2,594,128
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,594,128Active: 84,131Recovered: 2,482,435Death: 27,562
-
Germany
2,346,876
GermanyConfirmed: 2,346,876Active: 152,127Recovered: 2,128,800Death: 65,949
-
Pakistan
564,824
PakistanConfirmed: 564,824Active: 25,383Recovered: 527,061Death: 12,380
-
China
89,788
ChinaConfirmed: 89,788Active: 605Recovered: 84,547Death: 4,636
Siddhi, 16/2: At least 32 people lost their lives after a bus falls off a bridge into a canal in Siddhi, Madhya Pradesh. Many more people are feared drowned.
About 60 passengers were on board the bus when the driver lost control of the vehicle at around 7:30 am.
A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is carrying out the rescue operations.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said in a video message, “What has happened is extremely tragic. Rescue work is already on. Two ministers are on their way to the site. Families of those who have died will be given a compensation of ₹ 5 lakh. The entire state is standing with those affected.”