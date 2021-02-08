Maharashtra Government to Probe Actors and Cricketers Tweet

COVID-19 Updates World 106,745,466 World Confirmed: 106,745,466 Active: 25,825,458 Recovered: 78,591,402 Death: 2,328,606

Mumbai, 8/2: The Uddhav Thackrey led Maharashtra government ordered a probe to know if celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, singer Lata Mangeshkar, cricketer Virat Kohli and others tweeted under pressure by the Centre in support of farm laws.

Sachin Sawant, Maharashtra Pradesh Committee Congress spokesperson held a virtual meeting with Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday, and asked him to probe into the tweets posted by Indian celebrities in response to the global criticism of the farmers’ protest.

“Demanded investigation of BJP connection into the tweets of celebrities & security to be provided to our national heroes if needed & find out whether these celebrities were arm-twisted by BJP. @AnilDeshmukhNCP Ji ordered investigation by Intelligence unit,” Sachin Sawant tweeted.