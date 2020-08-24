Mamata Banerjee appeals to center to postpone JEE and NEET examination

WB, 24/8: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee has appealed to the center to postpone the upcoming JEE and NEET examination.

She took to Twitter and wrote,” “Now with the directive of @EduMinOfIndia to conduct NEET, JEE 2020 in Sep, I would again appeal to the Centre to assess the risk and postpone these examinations until the situation is conducive again. It is our duty to ensure a safe environment for all our students.”