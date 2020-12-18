Man shot dead over fight on an omelette

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 18/12: It seems we human beings could fight over anything and everything. We don’t need a concrete reason to fight. In a very strange incident that took place in the National Capital a 27-year old man was shot dead over a fight on serving omelette. The incident took place in central Delhi’s Chandni Mahal area.

The man who was shot is a resident of Rakab Ganj and is named Nafees. As per the police he is out of danger now. A case has been registered and police are searching for the accused.

According to a senior police official, both the victim and the accused had a quarrel over who would be served omelette first at a shop in Chitli Qabar Chowk. Later few men followed the Victim Nafees and shot him in the thigh. He was taken to a nearby hospital immediately.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
