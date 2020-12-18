Man shot dead over fight on an omelette

COVID-19 Updates World 75,404,230 World Confirmed: 75,404,230 Active: 20,771,761 Recovered: 52,961,411 Death: 1,671,058

USA 17,627,070 USA Confirmed: 17,627,070 Active: 7,018,015 Recovered: 10,291,126 Death: 317,929

India 9,979,447 India Confirmed: 9,979,447 Active: 313,791 Recovered: 9,520,827 Death: 144,829

Brazil 7,111,527 Brazil Confirmed: 7,111,527 Active: 748,949 Recovered: 6,177,702 Death: 184,876

Russia 2,791,220 Russia Confirmed: 2,791,220 Active: 512,825 Recovered: 2,228,633 Death: 49,762

Turkey 1,955,680 Turkey Confirmed: 1,955,680 Active: 216,709 Recovered: 1,721,607 Death: 17,364

UK 1,948,660 UK Confirmed: 1,948,660 Active: 1,882,608 Recovered: N/A Death: 66,052

Italy 1,906,377 Italy Confirmed: 1,906,377 Active: 635,343 Recovered: 1,203,814 Death: 67,220

Germany 1,438,438 Germany Confirmed: 1,438,438 Active: 365,673 Recovered: 1,047,600 Death: 25,165

Pakistan 451,494 Pakistan Confirmed: 451,494 Active: 42,478 Recovered: 399,852 Death: 9,164

China 86,789 China Confirmed: 86,789 Active: 304 Recovered: 81,851 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 18/12: It seems we human beings could fight over anything and everything. We don’t need a concrete reason to fight. In a very strange incident that took place in the National Capital a 27-year old man was shot dead over a fight on serving omelette. The incident took place in central Delhi’s Chandni Mahal area.

The man who was shot is a resident of Rakab Ganj and is named Nafees. As per the police he is out of danger now. A case has been registered and police are searching for the accused.

According to a senior police official, both the victim and the accused had a quarrel over who would be served omelette first at a shop in Chitli Qabar Chowk. Later few men followed the Victim Nafees and shot him in the thigh. He was taken to a nearby hospital immediately.