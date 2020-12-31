Mandatory use of FasTags extended by Government, Check Details Here!!

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 83,090,107Active: 22,396,710Recovered: 58,880,971Death: 1,812,426
USA
USAConfirmed: 20,216,991Active: 7,867,419Recovered: 11,998,794Death: 350,778
India
IndiaConfirmed: 10,267,283Active: 258,229Recovered: 9,860,280Death: 148,774
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 7,619,970Active: 718,249Recovered: 6,707,781Death: 193,940
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 3,131,550Active: 549,706Recovered: 2,525,418Death: 56,426
UK
UKConfirmed: 2,432,888Active: 2,360,340Recovered: N/ADeath: 72,548
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,194,272Active: 95,001Recovered: 2,078,629Death: 20,642
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 2,083,689Active: 564,395Recovered: 1,445,690Death: 73,604
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 1,710,992Active: 375,220Recovered: 1,302,600Death: 33,172
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 479,715Active: 34,537Recovered: 435,073Death: 10,105
China
ChinaConfirmed: 87,052Active: 368Recovered: 82,050Death: 4,634
New Delhi, 31/12: The government extended the deadline for mandatory FasTags for vehicles from January 1, 2021, to February 15, 2021. FasTags would be mandatory for all vehicles from the new year was said by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
In November this year, the ministry issued a notification also making FASTag mandatory from January 1, 2021, for old vehicles or that were sold before December 1, 2017.
FASTags enables electronic payment of fees at toll plazas. A valid FasTags is necessary for getting new third party insurance. This will come into effect from April 1, 2021.