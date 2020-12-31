Mandatory use of FasTags extended by Government, Check Details Here!!

COVID-19 Updates World 83,090,107 World Confirmed: 83,090,107 Active: 22,396,710 Recovered: 58,880,971 Death: 1,812,426

USA 20,216,991 USA Confirmed: 20,216,991 Active: 7,867,419 Recovered: 11,998,794 Death: 350,778

India 10,267,283 India Confirmed: 10,267,283 Active: 258,229 Recovered: 9,860,280 Death: 148,774

Brazil 7,619,970 Brazil Confirmed: 7,619,970 Active: 718,249 Recovered: 6,707,781 Death: 193,940

Russia 3,131,550 Russia Confirmed: 3,131,550 Active: 549,706 Recovered: 2,525,418 Death: 56,426

UK 2,432,888 UK Confirmed: 2,432,888 Active: 2,360,340 Recovered: N/A Death: 72,548

Turkey 2,194,272 Turkey Confirmed: 2,194,272 Active: 95,001 Recovered: 2,078,629 Death: 20,642

Italy 2,083,689 Italy Confirmed: 2,083,689 Active: 564,395 Recovered: 1,445,690 Death: 73,604

Germany 1,710,992 Germany Confirmed: 1,710,992 Active: 375,220 Recovered: 1,302,600 Death: 33,172

Pakistan 479,715 Pakistan Confirmed: 479,715 Active: 34,537 Recovered: 435,073 Death: 10,105

China 87,052 China Confirmed: 87,052 Active: 368 Recovered: 82,050 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 31/12: The government extended the deadline for mandatory FasTags for vehicles from January 1, 2021, to February 15, 2021. FasTags would be mandatory for all vehicles from the new year was said by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

In November this year, the ministry issued a notification also making FASTag mandatory from January 1, 2021, for old vehicles or that were sold before December 1, 2017.

FASTags enables electronic payment of fees at toll plazas. A valid FasTags is necessary for getting new third party insurance. This will come into effect from April 1, 2021.