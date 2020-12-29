Manoj Bajpayee gift fans the 1st Poster of ‘The Family Man’ season 2

FeaturedBollywoodEntertainment
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 81,743,332
    World
    Confirmed: 81,743,332
    Active: 22,080,632
    Recovered: 57,879,287
    Death: 1,783,413
  • USA 19,781,718
    USA
    Confirmed: 19,781,718
    Active: 7,741,717
    Recovered: 11,696,819
    Death: 343,182
  • India 10,224,797
    India
    Confirmed: 10,224,797
    Active: 269,038
    Recovered: 9,807,569
    Death: 148,190
  • Brazil 7,506,890
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,506,890
    Active: 746,351
    Recovered: 6,568,898
    Death: 191,641
  • Russia 3,105,037
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,105,037
    Active: 553,027
    Recovered: 2,496,183
    Death: 55,827
  • UK 2,329,730
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,329,730
    Active: 2,258,621
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 71,109
  • Turkey 2,162,775
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,162,775
    Active: 105,207
    Recovered: 2,037,433
    Death: 20,135
  • Italy 2,056,277
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,056,277
    Active: 575,221
    Recovered: 1,408,686
    Death: 72,370
  • Germany 1,670,194
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,670,194
    Active: 383,318
    Recovered: 1,255,700
    Death: 31,176
  • Pakistan 475,085
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 475,085
    Active: 39,599
    Recovered: 425,494
    Death: 9,992
  • China 87,003
    China
    Confirmed: 87,003
    Active: 348
    Recovered: 82,021
    Death: 4,634

Mumbai,29/12: Actor Manoj Bajpayee has shared the poster of the second season of his much-awaited web series ‘The Family Man’. The poster was shared on his social media accounts i.e. Twitter and Instagram.

The poster shows a time bomb, which will supposedly be used for an attack on India. The actor wrote, “Bohot hua intezaar. Aapke liye new year ka tohfa laaye hai. Zara dhyaan see kholna.” The family man premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video last year. The show was well-received by the audience and the fans were waiting for the next season ever since.

The Family Man stars, Manoj Bajpayee, Priya Mani, Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Shreya Dhanwanthary. South India actress Samantha Ruth Prava also joins the cast this season. It is directed by Raj & DK.

The show is expected to be released in January next year.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.