Manoj Bajpayee gift fans the 1st Poster of ‘The Family Man’ season 2

Mumbai,29/12: Actor Manoj Bajpayee has shared the poster of the second season of his much-awaited web series ‘The Family Man’. The poster was shared on his social media accounts i.e. Twitter and Instagram.

The poster shows a time bomb, which will supposedly be used for an attack on India. The actor wrote, “Bohot hua intezaar. Aapke liye new year ka tohfa laaye hai. Zara dhyaan see kholna.” The family man premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video last year. The show was well-received by the audience and the fans were waiting for the next season ever since.

The Family Man stars, Manoj Bajpayee, Priya Mani, Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Shreya Dhanwanthary. South India actress Samantha Ruth Prava also joins the cast this season. It is directed by Raj & DK.

The show is expected to be released in January next year.