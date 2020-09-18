Mayanti Langer and Stuart Binny blessed with a baby boy

When the names of the sports anchors of the Indian Premier League 2020 were announced, all the fans were surprised. Actually the broadcaster Star Network did not include the name of Mayanti Langer in the list of anchors. Now the reason for Mayanti Langer’s withdrawal from IPL 2020 has been revealed. Actually Mayanti Langer has become a mother.

Mayanti Langer is the wife of Indian cricketer Stuart Binny. Mayanti Langer shared a picture of her son on social media with Stuart Binny. Mayanti Langer told on social media that she has become a mother only 6 weeks ago.