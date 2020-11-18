MCC to begin NEET 2020 counselling today

New Delhi, 18/11: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) will begin the registration for the Round 2 counselling for NEET-UG 2020 for 15% of All India Quota(AIQ) seats. Candidates registering for BDS and MBBS programmes will have to register at the official site, mcc.nic.in between November 18 and November 22, 2020. As per the official schedule of NEET 2020, the payment, choice filling and choice locking facilities during the second round will be available from November 19 to 22, 2020.

The second round counselling results will be announced by MCC on November 25, 2020, and candidates will take admission between November 26-December 5, 2020.

The counselling committee announced NEET counselling 2020 result for the first round on November 6. The last date for reporting was extended till November 16.

Registration November 18 to 22 (up to 3 pm) Payment, choice filling and locking November 19 to 22 (up to 11:59 pm) Processing of seat allotment November 23 and 24 Result November 25 Reporting November 26 to December 5

Registration for the third or mop-up round will start on December 10, 2020. Result of the mop-up round will be announced on December 17, 2020, and selected candidates will have to take admission from December 18 to 26, 2020