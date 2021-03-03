MCD Bypolls: AAP wins four out of five seats, BJP scores a Zero

COVID-19 Updates World 115,419,485 World Confirmed: 115,419,485 Active: 21,645,721 Recovered: 91,210,888 Death: 2,562,876

New Delhi, 3/3: The Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) has won the Delhi MCD bypolls, by winning four out of 5 seats. Congress managed to win one seat whereas BJP didn’t win a single seat.

The MCD Bypolls for five seats were held on February 28.

Speaking to party workers following the victory in MCD bypoll results, Kejriwal said on Wednesday, “It shows that people are happy with AAP’s work. In 2015, we won 67 of 70 seats, in 2020 we won 62 of 70 seats and now in MCD bypolls, by giving us 4 of 5 seats, people want us to continue.”

“The results are an indication of what kind of outcome is expected next year in the civic body polls. We are waiting for it and will make the city neat and clean,” Kejriwal said in his address at the AAP office on DDU Marg, where he celebrated the MCD bypoll win with AAP workers.

Kejriwal mocked BJP for failing to open its account in the bypolls and said, “The zero obtained by the BJP showed people rejected corruption and theft at the MCDs ruled by it and the politics of violence they practiced by vandalism at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence and the DJB office.”

The Delhi CM said that the people wanted change and asked the newly elected councilors to work honestly.

“People were so upset with BJP’s 15-year work in MCD that they gave them zero seats. MCD has only spread trash in Delhi. They are so corrupt that people call it the “Most Corrupt Department”. By voting AAP, people now want good work in MCD as well,” said Kejriwal.

He added, “Public did not like when BJP demanded Rs 13,000 crore from me. Whatever money was to be given, the Delhi government had already given, but they kept asking for more and the public didn’t like it. An administration which couldn’t give salary to its sanitation workers does not deserve to stay in power.”