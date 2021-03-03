MCD Bypolls: AAP wins four out of five seats, BJP scores a Zero

PoliticsFeaturedNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 115,419,485
    World
    Confirmed: 115,419,485
    Active: 21,645,721
    Recovered: 91,210,888
    Death: 2,562,876
  • USA 29,370,705
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,370,705
    Active: 8,936,169
    Recovered: 19,905,322
    Death: 529,214
  • India 11,139,516
    India
    Confirmed: 11,139,516
    Active: 170,087
    Recovered: 10,812,044
    Death: 157,385
  • Brazil 10,647,845
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,647,845
    Active: 863,110
    Recovered: 9,527,173
    Death: 257,562
  • Russia 4,278,750
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,278,750
    Active: 337,668
    Recovered: 3,853,734
    Death: 87,348
  • UK 4,188,400
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,188,400
    Active: 1,059,384
    Recovered: 3,005,720
    Death: 123,296
  • Italy 2,955,434
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,955,434
    Active: 430,996
    Recovered: 2,426,150
    Death: 98,288
  • Turkey 2,723,316
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,723,316
    Active: 108,537
    Recovered: 2,586,073
    Death: 28,706
  • Germany 2,462,061
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,462,061
    Active: 116,336
    Recovered: 2,274,400
    Death: 71,325
  • Pakistan 583,916
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 583,916
    Active: 16,678
    Recovered: 554,225
    Death: 13,013
  • China 89,933
    China
    Confirmed: 89,933
    Active: 186
    Recovered: 85,111
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 3/3: The Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) has won the Delhi MCD bypolls, by winning four out of 5 seats. Congress managed to win one seat whereas BJP didn’t win a single seat.

The MCD Bypolls for five seats were held on February 28.

Speaking to party workers following the victory in MCD bypoll results, Kejriwal said on Wednesday, “It shows that people are happy with AAP’s work. In 2015, we won 67 of 70 seats, in 2020 we won 62 of 70 seats and now in MCD bypolls, by giving us 4 of 5 seats, people want us to continue.”

“The results are an indication of what kind of outcome is expected next year in the civic body polls. We are waiting for it and will make the city neat and clean,” Kejriwal said in his address at the AAP office on DDU Marg, where he celebrated the MCD bypoll win with AAP workers.

Kejriwal mocked BJP for failing to open its account in the bypolls and said, “The zero obtained by the BJP showed people rejected corruption and theft at the MCDs ruled by it and the politics of violence they practiced by vandalism at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence and the DJB office.”

The Delhi CM said that the people wanted change and asked the newly elected councilors to work honestly.

“People were so upset with BJP’s 15-year work in MCD that they gave them zero seats. MCD has only spread trash in Delhi. They are so corrupt that people call it the “Most Corrupt Department”. By voting AAP, people now want good work in MCD as well,” said Kejriwal.

He added, “Public did not like when BJP demanded Rs 13,000 crore from me. Whatever money was to be given, the Delhi government had already given, but they kept asking for more and the public didn’t like it. An administration which couldn’t give salary to its sanitation workers does not deserve to stay in power.”

 

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.