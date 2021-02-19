Meet Internet’s new Crush, the girl on SRH’s Auction Table

-
World
110,898,816
WorldConfirmed: 110,898,816Active: 22,600,689Recovered: 85,844,052Death: 2,454,075
-
USA
28,523,524
USAConfirmed: 28,523,524Active: 9,314,794Recovered: 18,703,421Death: 505,309
-
India
10,963,394
IndiaConfirmed: 10,963,394Active: 139,530Recovered: 10,667,741Death: 156,123
-
Brazil
10,030,626
BrazilConfirmed: 10,030,626Active: 791,770Recovered: 8,995,246Death: 243,610
-
Russia
4,139,031
RussiaConfirmed: 4,139,031Active: 376,686Recovered: 3,679,949Death: 82,396
-
UK
4,083,242
UKConfirmed: 4,083,242Active: 1,632,854Recovered: 2,331,001Death: 119,387
-
Italy
2,765,412
ItalyConfirmed: 2,765,412Active: 384,501Recovered: 2,286,024Death: 94,887
-
Turkey
2,616,600
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,616,600Active: 84,729Recovered: 2,504,050Death: 27,821
-
Germany
2,372,209
GermanyConfirmed: 2,372,209Active: 128,362Recovered: 2,176,300Death: 67,547
-
Pakistan
568,506
PakistanConfirmed: 568,506Active: 24,139Recovered: 531,840Death: 12,527
-
China
89,816
ChinaConfirmed: 89,816Active: 484Recovered: 84,696Death: 4,636
Chennai, 19/2: The auctions for the Indian Premier League 2021 took place yesterday in Chennai. It saw the costliest player in the history of IPL, as South African All-rounder Chris Morris, was sold to Rajasthan Royals for a whopping Rs 16.25 crore. India’s test specialist Cheteswar Pujara also got picked by Chennai Super Kings for the base price of Rs 50 lakh.
A total of 57 players got picked out of the 130 players who went under the hammer. In between so much noise, the cricket fans were pleasantly surprised to see a girl in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s auction table. Here’s all you need to know about the Mystery girl:
The girl on the auction table is Kavya Maran, the CEO of SRH. She is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran and is involved with SUN music and FM channels of SUN TV. She was first seen on television during the 2018 season of IPL, where she was seen supporting SRH in a match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). She is actively involved with running the SRH team and is seen supporting the team during the IPL.
Lights. Camera. Auction 📸🧡
"We are very happy with how things have gone so far!" – @KaviyaMaranOffl
#IPLAuction2021 #IPLAuction #SunrisersHyderabad 🧡 pic.twitter.com/qQrUz3TJPs
— Kaviya Maran (@KaviyaMaranOffl) February 18, 2021