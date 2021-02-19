Meet Internet’s new Crush, the girl on SRH’s Auction Table

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Chennai, 19/2: The auctions for the Indian Premier League 2021 took place yesterday in Chennai. It saw the costliest player in the history of IPL, as South African All-rounder Chris Morris, was sold to Rajasthan Royals for a whopping Rs 16.25 crore. India’s test specialist Cheteswar Pujara also got picked by Chennai Super Kings for the base price of Rs 50 lakh.

A total of 57 players got picked out of the 130 players who went under the hammer. In between so much noise, the cricket fans were pleasantly surprised to see a girl in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s auction table. Here’s all you need to know about the Mystery girl:

The girl on the auction table is Kavya Maran, the CEO of SRH. She is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran and is involved with SUN music and FM channels of SUN TV. She was first seen on television during the 2018 season of IPL, where she was seen supporting SRH in a match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). She is actively involved with running the SRH team and is seen supporting the team during the IPL.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
