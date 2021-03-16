Meet Riz Ahmed, the 1st Muslim to be Nominated for the lead actor in Oscar

COVID-19 Updates World 120,869,391 World Confirmed: 120,869,391 Active: 20,706,612 Recovered: 97,488,335 Death: 2,674,444

USA 30,138,775 USA Confirmed: 30,138,775 Active: 7,304,208 Recovered: 22,286,554 Death: 548,013

Brazil 11,525,477 Brazil Confirmed: 11,525,477 Active: 1,133,921 Recovered: 10,111,954 Death: 279,602

India 11,409,831 India Confirmed: 11,409,831 Active: 223,396 Recovered: 11,027,543 Death: 158,892

Russia 4,409,438 Russia Confirmed: 4,409,438 Active: 302,281 Recovered: 4,014,220 Death: 92,937

UK 4,263,527 UK Confirmed: 4,263,527 Active: 611,232 Recovered: 3,526,715 Death: 125,580

Italy 3,238,394 Italy Confirmed: 3,238,394 Active: 530,357 Recovered: 2,605,538 Death: 102,499

Turkey 2,894,893 Turkey Confirmed: 2,894,893 Active: 148,372 Recovered: 2,716,969 Death: 29,552

Germany 2,585,385 Germany Confirmed: 2,585,385 Active: 137,070 Recovered: 2,374,200 Death: 74,115

Pakistan 609,964 Pakistan Confirmed: 609,964 Active: 23,355 Recovered: 573,014 Death: 13,595

China 90,062 China Confirmed: 90,062 Active: 182 Recovered: 85,244 Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 16/3: British actor of Pakistani descent Riz Ahmed has made history on Monday. He became the first Muslim to get nominated in the best lead actor category in the Oscars. He was nominated for his performance in Sound of Metal. It also makes Ahmed the first actor of Pakistani descent to grab a nomination in a category for actors at the Oscars.

Ahmed has received an Oscar nomination in the Best Actor category for his role in Darius Marder’s Sound of Metal. Along with Riz, Steven Yeun for Minari has been nominated in the same category. This is the first time that two actors of Asian descent have been nominated for lead actor in the same year.

The Sound of Metal actor was the first Muslim, and first Asian, to win a lead acting Emmy in 2017 when he won the prize for lead actor in a limited series or movie for The Night of.

Earlier, actor Mahershala Ali became the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar. He won the Oscar Award for supporting actor for Moonlight in 2017 and again won in the same category in 2019 for Green Book.