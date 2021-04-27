MGM Minerals donates Rs 1 crore to CMRF for Covid management

FeaturedTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 148,807,844
    World
    Confirmed: 148,807,844
    Active: 18,688,855
    Recovered: 126,980,649
    Death: 3,138,340
  • USA 32,876,948
    USA
    Confirmed: 32,876,948
    Active: 6,812,794
    Recovered: 25,477,507
    Death: 586,647
  • India 17,796,372
    India
    Confirmed: 17,796,372
    Active: 2,949,177
    Recovered: 14,648,296
    Death: 198,899
  • Brazil 14,370,456
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 14,370,456
    Active: 1,099,201
    Recovered: 12,879,051
    Death: 392,204
  • Russia 4,779,425
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,779,425
    Active: 267,767
    Recovered: 4,402,678
    Death: 108,980
  • Turkey 4,667,281
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 4,667,281
    Active: 506,899
    Recovered: 4,121,671
    Death: 38,711
  • UK 4,406,946
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,406,946
    Active: 81,840
    Recovered: 4,197,672
    Death: 127,434
  • Italy 3,971,114
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,971,114
    Active: 452,812
    Recovered: 3,398,763
    Death: 119,539
  • Germany 3,317,330
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,317,330
    Active: 303,379
    Recovered: 2,931,400
    Death: 82,551
  • Pakistan 804,939
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 804,939
    Active: 87,794
    Recovered: 699,816
    Death: 17,329
  • China 90,610
    China
    Confirmed: 90,610
    Active: 316
    Recovered: 85,658
    Death: 4,636

Bhubaneswar, April 27: MGM Minerals today donated Rs 1 crore to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for Covid management in the state.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra received a cheque of one cr rupees from CMD MGM Minerals Pankaj Lochan Mohanty as the company’s donation to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Presenting the cheque, Mohanty said, “Due to the proactive and prompt Covid management strategy of the state government, the pandemic situation in the state is under control. With full cooperation of people Odisha will be able to contain the disease”.

While completing the company authorities for such cooperation, the Chief Secretary urged them to comply all Covid norms in their office, workplace and homes. They were also requested to keep on their awareness creation and sencitization activities.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.