MGM Minerals donates Rs 1 crore to CMRF for Covid management

Bhubaneswar, April 27: MGM Minerals today donated Rs 1 crore to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for Covid management in the state.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra received a cheque of one cr rupees from CMD MGM Minerals Pankaj Lochan Mohanty as the company’s donation to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Presenting the cheque, Mohanty said, “Due to the proactive and prompt Covid management strategy of the state government, the pandemic situation in the state is under control. With full cooperation of people Odisha will be able to contain the disease”.

While completing the company authorities for such cooperation, the Chief Secretary urged them to comply all Covid norms in their office, workplace and homes. They were also requested to keep on their awareness creation and sencitization activities.