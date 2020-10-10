MHA issues fresh guidelines for the safety of women

New Delhi, 10/10: The case of alleged gang rape and murder of a Dalit girl in Hathras Case in Uttar Pradesh has once again put a question mark on women’s safety. In the country, the discussion is again in full swing on how to stop the increasing crime against women. In view of the fast-rising crime of women in the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an advisory for all the states.

In the case of female crime, it is often seen that women are forced to visit the police station even after the crime. According to the advisory issued by the government, it will now be mandatory to register an FIR on women’s crime. The Ministry, while enumerating the provisions of IPC and CRPC, said that the States / UTs should ensure their compliance. It has been made clear by the Ministry of Home Affairs that the strictest action will be taken against the officials who have been negligent on the issues going on in the advisory.