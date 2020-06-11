MI Notebook 14 and MI notebook 14 horizon edition launched ..Know the Price

MI India has launched MI Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon edition in India today.

The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition comes with a compact and metallic design — weighs 1.35kgs. The Notebook 14 Horizon Edition comes with a 14-inch FHD Horizon screen, 91 percent screen to body ratio, 16:9 display, scissor keyboard, stereo sound, USB 3., HDMI cable, and multi-touch trackpad. The Notebook includes an anti-glare coating at the top of the Horizon display which will help users working at night. The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition comes in two variants — one with Intel i5 and the other one with Intel i7 processor. Both the Notebooks include 8GB of DDR4 RAM. The i5 comes with 512GB SATA SSD while the i7 model comes with 512GB PCI Express Gen 3 NVMe SSD. Both the variants come with NVIDIA GeForce MX350 and come bundled with Webcam HD.

Xiaomi’s Mi Notebook 14 comes with 10th Generation Intel Core i5, 14-inch FHD Horizon screen, 91 percent screen to body ratio, 16:9 display, scissor keyboard, stereo sound, USB 3., HDMI cable, and multi-touch trackpad. The base model comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB SATA SSD and Intel UHD Graphics 620, the second model comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SATA SSD and Intel UHD Graphics 620, and the top-end model comes with 8GB RAM, 512GB SATA SSD, and NVIDIA GeForce MX250. All three models come with Mi Webcam HD.

MI Notebook 14 starts at a price of 41,999 and the horizon edition starts at a price of 54,999.