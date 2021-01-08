Mild earthquake hits several parts of Odisha

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Phulbani, 9/1: In a big development, A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit several parts of Odisha late at night.

According to reports, the tremors were felt in Baliguda, Daringbadi, Raikia and Mohana at around 9.45 pm today.

Till now no losses of life is reported.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
