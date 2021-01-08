Mild earthquake hits several parts of Odisha

COVID-19 Updates
WorldConfirmed: 89,274,525Active: 23,410,290Recovered: 63,944,240Death: 1,919,995
USAConfirmed: 22,396,250Active: 8,807,326Recovered: 13,211,824Death: 377,100
IndiaConfirmed: 10,432,525Active: 225,768Recovered: 10,055,922Death: 150,835
BrazilConfirmed: 8,015,920Active: 699,904Recovered: 7,114,474Death: 201,542
RussiaConfirmed: 3,355,794Active: 563,754Recovered: 2,731,129Death: 60,911
UKConfirmed: 2,957,472Active: 1,512,818Recovered: 1,364,821Death: 79,833
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,307,581Active: 102,986Recovered: 2,182,145Death: 22,450
ItalyConfirmed: 2,237,890Active: 570,389Recovered: 1,589,590Death: 77,911
GermanyConfirmed: 1,895,081Active: 360,580Recovered: 1,494,100Death: 40,401
PakistanConfirmed: 497,510Active: 33,124Recovered: 453,828Death: 10,558
ChinaConfirmed: 87,331Active: 521Recovered: 82,176Death: 4,634
Phulbani, 9/1: In a big development, A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit several parts of Odisha late at night.
According to reports, the tremors were felt in Baliguda, Daringbadi, Raikia and Mohana at around 9.45 pm today.
Till now no losses of life is reported.