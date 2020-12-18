Military Weapons worth Rs 28,000 crore approved by Centre for acquisition

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 18/12: Defence Ministry has approved the acquisition of military weapons and equipment worth Rs 28,000 crore. Union defence minister Rajnath Singh led Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) passed the proposal on Thursday.

“Six of the seven proposals, that is, Rs 27,000 crore out of Rs 28,000 crore for which AoNs (Acceptance of Necessity) were granted will be sourced from the Indian industry to give a boost to the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives,” said a statement by Defence Ministry.

