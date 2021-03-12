Mithali Raj Becomes First Indian Woman Cricketer To Score 10,000 International Runs

COVID-19 Updates World 119,169,774 World Confirmed: 119,169,774 Active: 21,758,967 Recovered: 94,767,813 Death: 2,642,994

USA 29,925,902 USA Confirmed: 29,925,902 Active: 8,591,627 Recovered: 20,790,554 Death: 543,721

India 11,308,846 India Confirmed: 11,308,846 Active: 197,217 Recovered: 10,953,303 Death: 158,326

Brazil 11,284,269 Brazil Confirmed: 11,284,269 Active: 1,052,579 Recovered: 9,958,566 Death: 273,124

Russia 4,370,617 Russia Confirmed: 4,370,617 Active: 306,368 Recovered: 3,973,029 Death: 91,220

UK 4,241,677 UK Confirmed: 4,241,677 Active: 729,854 Recovered: 3,386,655 Death: 125,168

Italy 3,149,017 Italy Confirmed: 3,149,017 Active: 497,350 Recovered: 2,550,483 Death: 101,184

Turkey 2,835,989 Turkey Confirmed: 2,835,989 Active: 147,606 Recovered: 2,659,093 Death: 29,290

Germany 2,546,510 Germany Confirmed: 2,546,510 Active: 127,350 Recovered: 2,345,600 Death: 73,560

Pakistan 600,198 Pakistan Confirmed: 600,198 Active: 18,703 Recovered: 568,065 Death: 13,430

China 90,027 China Confirmed: 90,027 Active: 182 Recovered: 85,209 Death: 4,636

Lucknow, 12/3: Indian ODI Captain Mithali Raj became the first women cricketer from the country to score 10,000 international runs. reached the milestone in the ongoing third One-day International (ODI) against South Africa in Lucknow.

Mithali has scored 6974 runs in ODIs while in the T20Is, she has 2,364 runs to her name. The 38-year-old right-handed batter has also scored 663 runs from 10 Test matches.

Mithali is now the second international cricketer to score 10,000 runs across formats. England’s Charlotte Edwards is the only other woman cricketer who has achieved this feat.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated the champion cricketer