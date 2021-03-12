Mithali Raj Becomes First Indian Woman Cricketer To Score 10,000 International Runs

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Lucknow, 12/3: Indian ODI Captain Mithali Raj became the first women cricketer from the country to score 10,000 international runs.  reached the milestone in the ongoing third One-day International (ODI) against South Africa in Lucknow.

Mithali has scored 6974 runs in ODIs while in the T20Is, she has 2,364 runs to her name. The 38-year-old right-handed batter has also scored 663 runs from 10 Test matches.

Mithali is now the second international cricketer to score 10,000 runs across formats. England’s Charlotte Edwards is the only other woman cricketer who has achieved this feat.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated the champion cricketer

Mithali made her international debut against Ireland in an ODI game back in June 1999. She has played 212 ODIs and smashed seven centuries and 54 half-centuries in the 50-over format.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
