Modi at ‘Ayodhya’ See the exclusive images

In order to attend the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the Ram Mandir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the holy city of Ayodhya. PM Modi clad a golden coloured traditional dhoti kurta.
PM first stopped at the 10th-century Hanuman Garhi temple. He offered his prayer there. Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas Maharaj, head priest of 10th-century Hanuman Garhi Temple, has presented a headgear, silver ‘mukut’ and a stole to Prime minister.
After offering his prayer at Hanuman Garhi temple, PM Modi left to offer prayers to Ram Lalla. He performed ‘sashtang pranam’ (prostration) at Ram Janmabhoomi.