Modi Cabinet 3.0: କ୍ୟାବିନେଟରେ କେଉଁ Minister ବେଶି ଶିକ୍ଷିତ? ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଶିକ୍ଷାଗତ ଯୋଗ୍ୟତା

ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର: ୨୦୨୪ରେ ତୃତୀୟ ଥର ପାଇଁ ସରକାର ଗଠନ କରିଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀ । ଜୁନ୍ ୯ ତାରିଖରେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଭାବରେ ତୃତୀୟ ଥର ଶପଥ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିଛନ୍ତି ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀ । ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ସହ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀମଣ୍ଡଳରେ ୭୨ ଜଣ କ୍ୟାବିନେଟ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମଧ୍ୟ ଏଥିରେ ଶପଥ ନେଇଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ସରକାରରେ ୭୨ ଜଣ ଖୁବ ଶିକ୍ଷିତ । ଏହାସହିତ ଅନେକ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ମଧ୍ୟ ହାସଲ କରିଛନ୍ତି କ୍ୟାବିନେଟରେ ସ୍ଥାନ ପାଇଥିବା ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀମଣ୍ଡଳ…

କ୍ୟାବିନେଟ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ

ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀ- Master of Arts (MA) degree in political science from Gujarat University.

୧. ରାଜନାଥ ସିଂହ- M.Sc From Gaurakhpur University in 1971, B.Sc From K.B.P.G College, Mirzapur Gaurakhpur University in 1969.

୨. ଅମିତ ଶାହ- S.Y. B.Sc Educated at Gujarat University, Ahmedabad.

୩. ନୀତିନ ଗଡ଼କରୀ- M.Com and LL.B from Nagpur University.

୪. ଜଗତ ପ୍ରକାଶ ନଡ୍ଡା- LL.B. from Faculty of Law, Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla.

୫. ଶିବରାଜ ସିଂ ଚୌହାନ- Gold Medalist in M. A. (Philosophy) from Barkatullah University Bhopal.

୬. ନିର୍ମଳା ସୀତାରମଣ- Master of Arts degree in economics and M.Phil. from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi in 1984.

୭. ଏସ୍‌. ଜୟଶଙ୍କର- MA in political science and an M.Phil. and PhD in international relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where he specialised in nuclear diplomacy.

୮. ମନୋହର ଲାଲ୍‌- Bachelor’s degree from University of Delhi.

୯.ଏଚ୍‌.ଡି କୁମାରସ୍ବାମୀ- Bachelor of Science Year 1978-1979, National College Jayanagar Bangalore Universtiy

୧୦.ପୀୟୂଷ ଗୋୟଲ- Chartered Accountant and he did Law from Mumbai University

୧୧.ଧର୍ମେନ୍ଦ୍ର ପ୍ରଧାନ- Post-graduate degree in Anthropology from Utkal University in Bhubaneswar.

୧୩. ରାଜୀବ ରଂଜନ ସିଂହ- Graduation from Magadh University

୧୪.ସର୍ବାନନ୍ଦ ସୋନୱାଲ- B.A.(Hons) in English from Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmall Kanoi College under Dibrugarh University and his LLB form Dibrugarh University and B.C.J from Gauhati University.

୧୫. ବୀରେନ୍ଦ୍ର କୁମାର- M.A. (Economics), Ph.D (Child Labour) Educated at Dr. Harisingh Gaur University, Sagar, Madhya Pradesh

୧୬.କେ. ରାମ ମୋହନ ନାଇଡୁ- Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Purdue University, United States and an MBA from Long Island University.

୧୭. ପ୍ରହ୍ଲାଦ ଯୋଶୀ- B.A. Karnataka University 1983

୧୮. ଜୁଏଲ ଓରାମ- Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Utkalmani Gopabandhu Institute of Engineering

୧୯.ଗିରିରାଜ ସିଂହ- Graduate Arts From Magadh University 1971

୨୦.ଅଶ୍ବିନୀ ବୈଷ୍ଣବ- MBA From Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania, USA In 2010, M.Tech From Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, India In 1994, BE From MBM Engineering College, University of Jodhpur(Now JNV University) in 1992.

୨୧.ଜ୍ୟୋତିରାଦିତ୍ୟ ସିନ୍ଦିଆ- MBA from Standford University, Graduate School of Business, Palo Alto CA USA in 2001

୨୨.ଭୂପେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଯାଦବ- Bachelor of Law (LLB)-1993 Govt. College Ajmer (University of Ajmer)

୨୩.ଗଜେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସିଂ ଶେଖାୱତ- M.A from Jodhpur University-1989, B.ed from Jodhpur University 1987

୨୪.ଅନ୍ନପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣା ଦେବୀ- Post Graduate (History) From Ranchi University., Graduate, M.U.Bodhgaya.

୨୫.କିରଣ ରିଜିଜୁ- Graduate degree in law (LL.B) from Campus Law Centre, Faculty of Law, University of Delhi.

୨୬.ହରଦୀପ ସିଂ ପୁରୀ- Master of Arts in History from Hindu College, University of Delhi.

୨୭.ମନସୁଖ ମାଣ୍ଡଭୀୟ- Masters in Political Science from Bhavnagar University.

୨୮.ଜି. କିଷନ ରେଡ୍ଡୀ- Diploma in tool design from CITD

୨୯.ଚିରାଗ ପାଶ୍ବାନ- A Bachelor degree in Computer Engineering at the Institute of Engineering and Technology in Jhansi.

୩୦.ସି.ଆର୍‌ ପାଟିଲ୍‌- Post-school technical training at ITI, Surat.

ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ପଦବୀରେ ୩୬ ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ଦାୟିତ୍ୱ

୧. ଜିତିନ ପ୍ରସାଦ- Degree in commerce from the Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University and then completed his MBA from International Management Institute, New Delhi.

୨. ଶ୍ରୀପଦ ୟେଶୋ ନାଏକ- B.A. Bombay University-1978

୩. ପଙ୍କଜ ଚୌଧୁରୀ- 12th Pass

୪. କୃଷ୍ଣ ପାଲ୍‌- B.A In 1979 & LLB In 1985 From Shibli National PG College Azamgarh( Gorakhpur University)

୫. ରାମଦାସ ଅଠାୱଲେ- 12th Pass

୬. ରାମନାଥ ଠାକୁର- 12th Pass

୭. ନିତ୍ୟାନନ୍ଦ ରାୟ- B.A (Honors) from RN Collage, Hajipur, Bihar univrsity in 1986

୮. ଅନୁପ୍ରିୟା ପଟେଲ- Post Graduate

୯. ଭି. ସୋମନ୍ନା- V.V. Pura Evening College of Arts & Commerce

୧୦. ଡ. ପ୍ରେମସାନୀ ଚନ୍ଦ୍ରଶେଖର-M.D. Internal Medicine at Geisinger Medical Center in Daaville, Pennsylvania USA in Yr- 2005 & MBBS From NTR University of Health Sciences, Andhra Pradesh, Year-1999

୧୧. ପ୍ରଫେସର ଏସ୍‌.ପି ସିଂ ବଘେଲ- Ph.D. Year 2004 From Chaudhary Charan Singh University Meerut

୧୨. ଶୋଭା କରନ୍ଦଲାଜେ- Post Graduate

୧୩. କୀର୍ତ୍ତିବର୍ଦ୍ଧନ ସିଂ- Master of Science (M.Sc.) degree from Lucknow University

୧୪. ଭିଏଲ୍‌ ବର୍ମା- Post Graduate (Teacher) from Sampurnanand Sanskrit University Varanasi in 2003

୧୫. ଶାନ୍ତନୁ ଠାକୁର- B.A Passed from Karnataka State Open University In 2015 and Advance Diploma in Hospitality Management from Carrick, Educational Qualification: Institute of Education, Sydney, Australia In 2010

୧୬. ସୁରେଶ ଗୋପି- Bachelor of Science degree in Zoology and Master of Arts degree in English literature.

୧୭. ଡ. ଏଲ୍‌ ମୁରୁଗନ- Doctor of Philosophy (Law), University of madras, 2019

୧୮. ଅଜୟ ତମତା- Intermediate From Krishi Inter College Dokad Almorah in 1993

୧୯. ବଣ୍ଡି ସଞ୍ଜୟ କୁମାର- MA madhurai khamaraj university, Tamil Naidu

୨୦. କମଲେଶ ପାଶୱାନ- B.A. from D.D.U. University Gorakhpur in 2012

୨୧. ଭାଗିରଥ ଚୌଧୁରୀ- Higher Secondary Pass from Madhyamik Shiksha Board Rajasthan, 1972

୨୨.ସତୀଶ ଚନ୍ଦ୍ର ଦୁବେ- Matric from High School Narkatiaganj, BSIC In 1991

୨୩. ସଞ୍ଜୟ ସେଠ୍‌- Graduate

୨୪. ରଭନୀତ ସିଂ ବିଟୁ- 12th Passed From Guru Nanak Public School Sec-36, Chandigarh in March 1993, CBSE

୨୫. ଦୁର୍ଗାଦାସ ୱିକେ- B.Ed In 1994 & M.A In 2003 From Barkatullah University, Bhopal

୨୬. ରକ୍‌ସା ଖଡ୍‌ସେ- B. Sc (Computer) From Shrimati G G Khadse College Muktainagar Jalgaon In The Year 2010, HSC From KRT Arts, BH Commerce And AM Science College Nashik In The Year 2005

୨୭. ସୁକାନ୍ତ ମଜୁମଦାର- M.Sc, B.Ed and a PhD degree in Botany from the University of North Bengal. He is also a professor of Botany at the University of Gour Banga in the Malda district of West Bengal.

୨୮. ସାବିତ୍ରୀ ଠାକୁର- 10th Pass

୨୯. ଟୋଖନ ସାହୁ- M.com from Commerce S.N.G. College Mungeli Gurughasidas university Bilaspur in 1996

୩୦. ଡ. ରାଜଭୂଷଣ ଚୌଧୁରୀ- M.D from Darbhanga Science Collage, Laheriyasaray in 2008, MBBS from Patliputra Science Collage, in 2000, Intermediate from Hasanpur Collage Hasanpur Road, Samstipur in 1994, Matric from Saraswati School in 1992

୩୧. ଭୂପତିରାଜୁ ଶ୍ରୀନିବାସ ବର୍ମା- Post Graduate

୩୨. ହର୍ଷ ମାଲହୋତ୍ରା- Graduate

୩୩. ନିମୁବେନ ବାମ୍ଭାନିୟା- B. Ed From Gulabray H Sanghvi Education College Bhavnagar, Bhavanagar University

୩୪. ମୁରଲିଧର ମୋହଲ- B.A. From Shivaji University Kolhapur Shahu College In The Year October 1999

୩୫. ଜର୍ଜ କୁରିଆନ- Law Graduate. He also has a degree in Hindi.

୩୬. ପବିତ୍ର ମାର୍ଗେହେରିଟା- Diploma in Textile Technology from Assam Textile Institute Guwahati Under State Council of Technical Education Assam.

୫ ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ର ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀପଦ (ସ୍ୱାଧୀନ) ପଦବୀ

୧. ରାଓ ଇନ୍ଦ୍ରଜିତ ସିଂହ- L.L.B. from Delhi University in the Year 1974, BA (Hons) from Delhi University in the Year 1971

୨. ଜିତେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସିଂହ- M.B.B.S., M.D. (Medicine), Fellowship (Diabetes) MNAMS (Diabetes and Endocrinology), Hon.Ph.D.

୩. ଅର୍ଜୁନରାମ ମେଘୱାଲ- M.A. (Pol. Science), LL.B., M.B.A

୪. ପ୍ରତାପ ରାଓ ଗଣପତ ରାଓ ଯାଦବ- BA Part 1, Nagpur University Nagpur 1979, Shivaji College, Chikhli

୬. ଜୟନ୍ତ ଚୌଧୁରୀ- Master’s degree in accounting and finance from the London School of Economics and Political Science.