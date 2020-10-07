Modi government Decision on Natural Gas and Railways

In the meeting chaired by Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, a big decision has been taken regarding the policy of natural gas prices. Information about this, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told that the Natural Gas Marketing Guidelines have been approved. He said that this decision will reduce foreign imports. At the same time, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that the East-West Corridor project of Eastern Railway has also received Cabinet approval. 8575 crore rupees will be spent on this 16.6 km project. On this occasion, the Railway Minister said that the 16.55 km long East-West Corridor project connecting Sector 5 to Howrah Maidan is expected to be completed by December 2021.