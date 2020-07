Mumbai, 24/7: Mumbai police have summoned actress Kangana Ranaut over the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Kangana has been quite vocal about this matter and has been asked to record her statement at the Bandra Police station. Kangana is currently quarantining with her family in Himachal Pradesh.

In her latest interview, Kangana had accused famous personalities like Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra and others in the case.