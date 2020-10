Clay court King Rafael Nadal beat World number 1 Novak Djokovic in straight sets 6-0 6-2 7-5 to lift a record-equalling 20th grand slam men’s singles title.

To win here means everything. I don’t think today about the 20th and equal Roger on this great number, today is just a Roland Garros victory and that means everything to me,” the world number two said.