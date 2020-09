Number four seed Naomi Osaka defeated Victoria Azarenka 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 to claim his 3rd grand slam title. Despite losing the first set, Osaka made a stunning comeback to defeat Azarenka.

Osaka is only the fifth woman to win first three majors finals of her career in Open Era after Virginia Wade, Jennifer Capriati, Lindsay Davenport and Monica Seles.