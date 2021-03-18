Navya Nanda’s Epic Reply to U’khand CM over his Ripped Jeans Comment

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Mumbai 18/3: Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda took to her Instagram story to express her disappointment with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s comment on ripped jeans.

The newly-appointed CM had said at an event in Dehradun that women wearing ripped jeans send the wrong message to society and children.

Navya asked the CM to change his mentality before changing women’s clothes. She also shared a photo of herself in ripped jeans. She deleted the Instagram stories later.

Taking to Instagram, Navya Naveli Nanda shared a photo of herself where she is seen wearing a pair of ripped jeans. She also gave her response to the statement and wrote, “Wtf” before adding, “Change your mentality before changing our clothes. Because the only thing shocking here is the message comments like this send to society. Just (angry emojis).”

Along with the photo of herself in a ripped jeans, she wrote, “I’ll wear my ripped jeans. Thank you. And I’ll wear them proudly.”

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
