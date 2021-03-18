Navya Nanda’s Epic Reply to U’khand CM over his Ripped Jeans Comment

COVID-19 Updates World 121,863,591 World Confirmed: 121,863,591 Active: 20,951,323 Recovered: 98,218,802 Death: 2,693,466

USA 30,294,798 USA Confirmed: 30,294,798 Active: 7,296,874 Recovered: 22,447,275 Death: 550,649

Brazil 11,700,431 Brazil Confirmed: 11,700,431 Active: 1,128,238 Recovered: 10,287,057 Death: 285,136

India 11,474,605 India Confirmed: 11,474,605 Active: 252,330 Recovered: 11,063,025 Death: 159,250

Russia 4,418,436 Russia Confirmed: 4,418,436 Active: 300,097 Recovered: 4,024,975 Death: 93,364

UK 4,274,579 UK Confirmed: 4,274,579 Active: 580,477 Recovered: 3,568,271 Death: 125,831

Italy 3,281,810 Italy Confirmed: 3,281,810 Active: 539,008 Recovered: 2,639,370 Death: 103,432

Turkey 2,930,554 Turkey Confirmed: 2,930,554 Active: 148,835 Recovered: 2,752,023 Death: 29,696

Germany 2,610,769 Germany Confirmed: 2,610,769 Active: 152,492 Recovered: 2,383,600 Death: 74,677

Pakistan 615,810 Pakistan Confirmed: 615,810 Active: 24,592 Recovered: 577,501 Death: 13,717

China 90,072 China Confirmed: 90,072 Active: 169 Recovered: 85,267 Death: 4,636

Mumbai 18/3: Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda took to her Instagram story to express her disappointment with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s comment on ripped jeans.

The newly-appointed CM had said at an event in Dehradun that women wearing ripped jeans send the wrong message to society and children.

Navya asked the CM to change his mentality before changing women’s clothes. She also shared a photo of herself in ripped jeans. She deleted the Instagram stories later.

Taking to Instagram, Navya Naveli Nanda shared a photo of herself where she is seen wearing a pair of ripped jeans. She also gave her response to the statement and wrote, “Wtf” before adding, “Change your mentality before changing our clothes. Because the only thing shocking here is the message comments like this send to society. Just (angry emojis).”

Along with the photo of herself in a ripped jeans, she wrote, “I’ll wear my ripped jeans. Thank you. And I’ll wear them proudly.”