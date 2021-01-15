NCERT Textbook claims Aurangzeb rebuilt Temples

COVID-19 Updates World 93,554,410 World Confirmed: 93,554,410 Active: 24,696,050 Recovered: 66,855,519 Death: 2,002,841

USA 23,848,410 USA Confirmed: 23,848,410 Active: 9,338,297 Recovered: 14,112,119 Death: 397,994

India 10,528,508 India Confirmed: 10,528,508 Active: 213,816 Recovered: 10,162,738 Death: 151,954

Brazil 8,326,115 Brazil Confirmed: 8,326,115 Active: 779,252 Recovered: 7,339,703 Death: 207,160

Russia 3,495,816 Russia Confirmed: 3,495,816 Active: 549,832 Recovered: 2,882,044 Death: 63,940

UK 3,260,258 UK Confirmed: 3,260,258 Active: 1,767,276 Recovered: 1,406,967 Death: 86,015

Turkey 2,364,801 Turkey Confirmed: 2,364,801 Active: 104,368 Recovered: 2,236,938 Death: 23,495

Italy 2,336,279 Italy Confirmed: 2,336,279 Active: 561,380 Recovered: 1,694,051 Death: 80,848

Germany 2,004,011 Germany Confirmed: 2,004,011 Active: 317,319 Recovered: 1,641,200 Death: 45,492

Pakistan 514,338 Pakistan Confirmed: 514,338 Active: 34,169 Recovered: 469,306 Death: 10,863

China 87,988 China Confirmed: 87,988 Active: 1,001 Recovered: 82,352 Death: 4,635

New Delhi, 15/1: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has claimed has failed to give any clarification, after a picture from the class 12 History Textbook went viral on social media. In the picture, NCERT has claimed that the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb had granted funds for the repair of the Hindu Temple.

Page 234 of the 12th history book Indian History Part-Two states that the temples were demolished during the war. Later, Shah Jahan and Aurangzeb issued grants to repair these temples.

An RTI was filed to know the source of the claim and to know the details of the temples that were repaired by Aurangzeb. But the NCERT has failed to give an answer in the RTI.