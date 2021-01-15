NCERT Textbook claims Aurangzeb rebuilt Temples

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 15/1: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has claimed has failed to give any clarification, after a picture from the class 12 History Textbook went viral on social media. In the picture, NCERT has claimed that the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb had granted funds for the repair of the Hindu Temple.

Aurangzeb | 'Aurangazeb gave grants to rebuild temples': NCERT has no info to back its textbook claims, reveals RTI query

Page 234 of the 12th history book Indian History Part-Two states that the temples were demolished during the war. Later, Shah Jahan and Aurangzeb issued grants to repair these temples.

An RTI was filed to know the source of the claim and to know the details of the temples that were repaired by Aurangzeb. But the NCERT has failed to give an answer in the RTI.

Aurangzeb | 'Aurangazeb gave grants to rebuild temples': NCERT has no info to back its textbook claims, reveals RTI query | India News

 

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
