NCERT Textbook claims Aurangzeb rebuilt Temples

World
WorldConfirmed: 93,554,410Active: 24,696,050Recovered: 66,855,519Death: 2,002,841
USA
USAConfirmed: 23,848,410Active: 9,338,297Recovered: 14,112,119Death: 397,994
India
IndiaConfirmed: 10,528,508Active: 213,816Recovered: 10,162,738Death: 151,954
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 8,326,115Active: 779,252Recovered: 7,339,703Death: 207,160
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 3,495,816Active: 549,832Recovered: 2,882,044Death: 63,940
UK
UKConfirmed: 3,260,258Active: 1,767,276Recovered: 1,406,967Death: 86,015
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,364,801Active: 104,368Recovered: 2,236,938Death: 23,495
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 2,336,279Active: 561,380Recovered: 1,694,051Death: 80,848
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,004,011Active: 317,319Recovered: 1,641,200Death: 45,492
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 514,338Active: 34,169Recovered: 469,306Death: 10,863
China
ChinaConfirmed: 87,988Active: 1,001Recovered: 82,352Death: 4,635
New Delhi, 15/1: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has claimed has failed to give any clarification, after a picture from the class 12 History Textbook went viral on social media. In the picture, NCERT has claimed that the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb had granted funds for the repair of the Hindu Temple.
Page 234 of the 12th history book Indian History Part-Two states that the temples were demolished during the war. Later, Shah Jahan and Aurangzeb issued grants to repair these temples.
An RTI was filed to know the source of the claim and to know the details of the temples that were repaired by Aurangzeb. But the NCERT has failed to give an answer in the RTI.