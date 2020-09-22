NDA has a new meaning , No Data Available : Sashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor targeted the NDA government and said that this government has neither the data of migrant laborers nor any data about the suicide of farmers.
No #data on migrant workers, no data on farmer suicides, wrong data on fiscal stimulus, dubious data on #Covid deaths, cloudy data on GDP growth — this Government gives a whole new meaning to the term #NDA! pic.twitter.com/SDl0z4Hima
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 22, 2020