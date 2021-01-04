Need one govt at center and state for Bengal’s development: Suvendu Adhikari

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Kolkata, 4/1: Ahead of the Bengal election BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari stressed on the fact that West Bengal can only prosper if there is one government in state and Center.

Suvendu Adhikari has been holding rallies across the states every day after joining the Bharatiya Janta party from TMC. He also continuously targetted  TMC MP ABhishek Banarjee for indulging in corruption. He also alleged that there was a huge corruption in the Cyclone Amphan relief distribution.

He also accused the TMC of using hooligans to terrorize people and attacking BJP workers.

 

